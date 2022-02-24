Finance minister to deliver Government of Nunavut budget today

Finance Minister Lorne Kusugak will table the government of Nunavut's new draft operations and maintenance budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The budget of Nunavut's newly elected government is meant to reflect its priorities over the next year.

In March, Premier P.J. Akeeagok announced the Katujjiluta Mandate, which outlines the priorities for the next four years.

The document identifies five focus areas:

Aging with dignity in Nunavut.

Expanding the housing continuum.

Enabling health and healing.

Reinvesting in education.

Diversifying the economy.

The government has recently come under scrutiny as Nunavummiut have staged protests and petitioned for better elder care in the territory, rather than sending elders to the South for long-term care.

Last year, former Finance Minister George Hickes presented a $2.4 billion budget that outined $78 million in new funding for medical travel for Inuit , and a $75-million contingency fund in place for emergency pandemic spending for COVID-19.

Right now, it is unclear if the government tapped into this money to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks in the territory over the last year.

Last year's budget also made room for a Pandemic Response Secretariat to operate with the departments of health, community and government services, and executive and intergovernmental affairs.

The $4.8 million allocated to the secretariat created 30 staff positions. In April, Nunavut's public health emergency was lifted , ending government enforced restrictions on gathering sizes and mask mandates.

After Kusugak tables the draft budget, Nunavut MLAs will reviewit over the coming weeks. The current winter sitting of the Legislative Assembly runs until June 14.