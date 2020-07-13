The N.W.T.'s finance minister said government workers who have been working from home will start returning to work in the next few weeks.

Like many other offices and businesses, the government sent most of its non-essential workers home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Earlier this month the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce spoke out about how that was negatively impacting downtown businesses like restaurants and cafés that rely on government workers' foot traffic.

Minister Caroline Wawzonek said in a letter to employees dated July 10, and posted on the government website, that they'll start staggering their return over the next four to six weeks.

The territory has been in Phase 2 of its Emerging Wisely plan for several weeks, and about 60 per cent of workers are already back in the office. Wawzonek said officials have been developing plans for several weeks to bring the remaining employees back.

"I have been very proud of the dedication and commitment I have witnessed by public servants during what has been a very tumultuous and difficult time," she said.

The return to work will begin with offices that have seen an interruption in service, and offices that can comply with physical distancing, hand washing and other requirements laid out by the chief public health officer.

Wawzonek acknowledged that some employees won't be able to return to work due to existing health issues putting them at increased risk, or because they have children at home.

"These employees will be permitted to continue to work from home until their circumstances change," she said.

Wawzonek said management teams need to consider and make plans for each worksite, and they'll have to file applications with the chief public health officer that outline what arrangements they've made to limit exposure to COVID-19.

"These applications will need to be reviewed and approved by the [chief public health officer] and the Department of Finance before remaining staff will be returned to each worksite," the letter said.

The minister said as those plans are approved and implemented, there will be a staggered return of employees.