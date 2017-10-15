N.W.T. government denies any wrongdoing in jail lawsuit

The Northwest Territories government is denying any wrongdoing in its response to a lawsuit filed by a former inmate of the North Slave Correctional Centre.

Kelly Canadian is alleging he was sexually abused by a corrections employee while serving time at the Yellowknife jail in 2016 and 2017. He's suing for $1.25 million.

In its statement of defence, the territorial government agrees that the 27-year-old served time in the jail during those years and that the employee was working there at the time. But those are about the only assertions in Canadian's statement of claim that they agree with.

The government, represented by the commissioner of the Northwest Territories, says it denies any sexual abuse took place and calls on Canadian to prove it if it did. If Canadian did suffer the damages he is alleging in his lawsuit, the award he is claiming is out of line with the amount of harm he suffered.

In its statement of defence the government also alleges Canadian, if he did suffer harm, did nothing to reduce that harm.

Canadian alleges he was sexually assaulted 30-40 times during three stays at the jail and that the employee who assaulted him abused his position of trust to do it.

Canadian filed his lawsuit in February. Two months earlier, the Justice Department ordered an investigation into the allegations he was making. Two North Slave Correctional Centre employees were suspended during the investigation and, after it was completed, no longer worked at the jail.

Canadian alleges the government ought to have known about the alleged risk the employee posed to inmates, but the government says there is no way it could have known that.