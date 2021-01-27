Iqaluit expands COVID-19 vaccination clinics

People in Iqaluit as young as 60 years old will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government of Nunavut said in a news release Wednesday that it's adding this demographic to its previously announced priority groups.

Those included elders who are 65 and over and shelter residents, frontline health-care workers and first responders, medevac flight crews, residents and staff of group homes and Akausisarvik Mental Health Treatment Centre, and residents and staff at correctional centres.

People need to make an appointment to get vaccinated by calling 867-975-4810.

Vaccines are being administered at Iqaluit Public Health from Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Qikiqtani General Hospital. People are required to wear a mask at their appointments.

There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all of them in Arviat. Iqaluit hasn't seen a case yet.

Public health officials have been urging all Nunavummiut to get vaccinated, saying it's the only way residents will be able to come together as a community again.