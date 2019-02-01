Yukon gov't gives up on attempt to build ice bridge in Dawson City
Official says time and money was running out, no decisions yet on what to do next winter
Time and money has run out on this winter's attempt to build an ice bridge across the Yukon River in Dawson City, Yukon, says Paul Murchison, director of transportation engineering for the territorial government.
He said the government has spent about $150,000 of the $200,000 budgeted for the project with no guarantee further work would succeed.
This is the second year in a row the government has been unsuccessful in building an ice bridge.
This year, a new method was tested. Contractors put two booms across the open water, hoping ice would form on them.
"We will keep those booms in the river," Murchison said.
"We have a camera on site and we are monitoring ice formation there and that will help inform future decisions around the ice bridge."
Murchison said as an engineer, it's disappointing not to succeed on a project like this.
"We certainly went into this not knowing with certainty what the outcome was going to be, so there is frustration because it presents some challenges," he said.
He said next winter's plans are uncertain, but officials want to begin consultations earlier with local residents so whatever happens won't be a surprise.
MacGyver bridges
Some local people tried cutting out a large piece of river ice earlier two weeks ago and then floating it into the gap to create a foot bridge.
The government's goal was more substantial than a foot bridge — the standard in past years has been a maintained road crossing, solid enough to safely support heavy vehicles such as fire trucks. The government's bridge also must go where the ferry runs because there is infrastructure in place for getting onto the ice.
But Murchison said they might be able to learn from the techniques locals are using.
Another suggestion is putting a pontoon-type-bridge across the open water. He said there are challenges to that solution.
The contractor hired to work on this year's bridge consulted with an ice engineering company before deciding what method to use, Murchison said.
Machinery to be removed
The contractor, Cobalt Construction, will be removing its equipment from the site, he said.
That includes a snowcat that sunk to the bottom of the river when a large chunk of ice gave way.
A company official said earlier the best way to recover the machine would be by cutting a channel through the ice, then winching it up to shore.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.