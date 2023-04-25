Gov. Gen. Mary Simon set to tour German president through Tuk for a look at climate change

Governor General Mary Simon will be in Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk this week with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to talk with N.W.T. leaders, meet with members of Joint Task Force North and learn about climate change challenges facing northern communities.

Simon is expected to fly into Yellowknife Tuesday.

On the agenda for Simon Tuesday are meetings with N.W.T. Commissioner Margaret Thom about youth and education, and with Premier Caroline Cochrane.

Simon will be travelling with her husband, Whit Fraser, who lived and worked in the Northwest Territories in the late 1960s and early '70s.

Steinmeier is expected to arrive Wednesday, with the two officials visiting Joint Task Force North before flying to Tuktoyaktuk.

There, they're set to meet with Indigenous leaders to learn about how climate change is impacting the hamlet.