Gonorrhea cases are increasing in Nunavut, says government

The Nunavut government says it's seeing an increase of cases of gonorrhea in its communities, especially in the Kitikmeot region.

In a public health advisory news release Tuesday afternoon, the territory's Health Department said that the spread of the sexually transmitted infection can be prevented by practising safer sex, like wearing a condom. It also said for people to get tested, be mindful about partners and get treatment if needed.

"The more partners you have, the more at risk you are," states the news release.

The government says the infection is easily tested for and treatable by antibiotics. But it said if left untreated, gonorrhea can cause chronic pelvic pain in women and infertility in both men and women.

Common symptoms for men include discharge from the penis, according to the government. For women, symptoms can include pain while urinating and vaginal discharge.

"Many individuals have no symptoms with gonorrhea but are still at risk of complications," states the news release.

The government advises people to contact their local health-care provider if they think they have gonorrhea.