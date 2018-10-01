Skip to Main Content
Yukon mine a year away from pouring 1st gold bar

Yukon mine a year away from pouring 1st gold bar

Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine near Mayo is already employing hundreds of people.

Victoria Gold is well on its way to building the newest large-scale gold mine in North America

Mike Rudyk · CBC News ·
Victoria Gold recently purchased 11 big haul trucks for its Eagle Gold mine near Mayo, Yukon. (Victoria Gold)

Victoria Gold Corporation's president John McConnell says he still can't believe he will be pouring the first gold bar from Yukon's Eagle Gold mine just a year from now — in October 2019. 

The mine site, about 80 kilometres north of Mayo, was busy through the summer with the arrival of new heavy machinery. 

"I have to pinch myself," said McConnell.

"It's quite the undertaking for a company the size of Victoria [Gold]. It's one thing for a company like Goldcorp or Teck Resources to build a mine with all their resources. But we are a small little company and we are doing it. 

President of Victoria Gold, John McConnell, at last year's groundbreaking for the Eagle Gold mine north of Mayo. (AMP ALISTAIR MAITLAND PHOTOGRAPHY)

"'This has been a ten-year story, so to actually have the work going on feels fantastic for me and my team."

Yukoners are already being put to work at the site — there are now 420 people working there, with 275 of them from Yukon.

125 are First Nation citizens, McConnell says, and 40 of those are from the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation in Mayo. 

"It certainly exceeds my expectations in terms of the number of Yukoners and the number of First Nations people," he said.

"A lot of people didn't think we could get to this point but we are there now, and hopefully, this is the start of building a mining company."

McConnell says the company has already spent nearly $300 million to develop the mine. (Victoria Gold Corp)

McConnell says once it's in operation, the mine will be the largest non-government employer in the Yukon.

McConnell says the company has already spent nearly $300 million dollars to develop the mine, with about $150 million worth of contracts going to Yukon companies.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us