Going, going, gone! Faro's abandoned houses aren't just selling, they're getting a facelift

For the past two decades, Faro's abandoned houses have been an eyesore on the streets of the otherwise picturesque town in the Pelly River valley in Yukon.

Now, people are breathing new life into them.

Ian Dunlop, Faro's chief administrative officer, says the findings just mean it will be more expensive to either tear down the buildings, or renovate them. (Karen McColl/CBC)

The Town of Faro acquired 170 housing units last year, which had sat empty following the closure of Faro's massive lead-zinc mine in 1997.

The 37 properties date back to the 1970s and 1980s, and range from single-family units to apartment complexes. Many of them hit the market last summer with a caveat: home purchasers had to start renovations within three years.

Ian Dunlop, chief administrative officer of Faro, said the uptake has exceeded expectations. He said more than half of the properties have sold, with 82 sales or commitments to purchase in place.

And many people have already started renovations.

"You can already see the difference," Dunlop said. "They are no longer just the abandoned, forgotten housing. People are fixing them up."

'Good for the community'

Faro resident Tina Freake and her husband are among those who snatched up a property. They spent just over $10,000 on a four-plex and plan to renovate the units one by one.

It's a fitting endeavour for someone who has seen Faro through its boom and bust. When Freake moved to Faro with her parents in 1995, the town was so busy it was hard to find a place to live.

"We had to stay with friends until housing became available," she said.

Freake said the unit she bought is in good structural condition, but needs cosmetic upgrades, new windows and a roof. She and her husband have gutted the interior of the first unit, which they plan to turn into a guesthouse. The other three units will become long term rentals.

Some of the houses are in better shape than others. All of them were built in the 1970s and 1980s. (Ian Dunlop/Town of Faro)

Freake said the renovation costs are significant, but she thinks the investment will pay off.

"I think a lot of people are attracted to Faro and would love to live here, we just don't have the housing to offer rentals," she said. "To see more come on the market will be great, and I think it will be good for the community."

There are still properties for sale through the town, all for under $10,000. The low purchase price is intended to accommodate for needed renovations.

Dunlop said the town is also subdividing properties that had multiple buildings, so each building can be sold on its own lot. He said the town will look into demolishing the buildings it can't sell.

In addition to locals like Freake who have bought properties, Dunlop said the sales have attracted a few new people to the community. He said he's looking forward to checking the next population report from the Yukon Bureau of Statistics to find out if Faro's population of 405 has gone up.