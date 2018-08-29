Tamara Goeppel fined $1,000 for breaking Yukon elections law

A controversy in the 2016 Yukon territorial election has been resolved with a $1,000 fine.

Former Liberal candidate Tamara Goeppel was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to violating the territory's Elections Act. She admitted to improperly using proxy voting forms during the 2016 campaign.

Goeppel was originally facing three charges as her trial began earlier this week. The trial was cut short on Tuesday when she pleaded guilty to one charge. The two other charges have now been stayed.

The Crown and defence agreed to ask for a $1,000 fine. The charge's maximum penalty would have been a $5,000 fine or a year in jail, or both.

Yukon Territorial Court Judge John Faulkner said on Wednesday that he believed Goeppel seemed to have acted in "genuine interest to help marginalized people vote."

The judge also noted that Elections Yukon had provided "conflicting versions" of instructions to the candidate which "added to the confusion."

'Must be treated seriously,' Crown says

Crown prosecutor Leo Lane said that in the final two weeks of the 2016 campaign, Goeppel allowed 10 people to sign proxy forms saying they would be out of the territory on voting day.

The voters themselves attested on the forms they'd be away. But Lane argued that wasn't sufficient.

"Goeppel did not question voters to make sure the declarations were valid," Lane said.

Goeppel ran in the Whitehorse Centre riding in 2016, but ultimately lost the seat to NDP Leader Liz Hanson. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

The court heard from one witness earlier this week who said he agreed to vote Liberal and had signed the form because "he didn't want to stand around" at a polling station.

Lane said any "offence that undermines public confidence in the election must be treated seriously."

Attorney Richard Fowler, representing Goeppel, said the candidate had good intentions and was trying to help more homeless and vulnerable people cast a ballot.

"She didn't want them to be forgotten, and believed proxy voting was a way to do that," Fowler said.

Fowler agreed, though, that Goeppel was "not as careful as she should have been, or as the law required."

All those who signed the forms were legally able to vote in the Whitehorse Centre riding, where Goeppel ran.

"There was no attempt to corrupt the election," Fowler said.

'We all make mistakes'

Goeppel had raised the issue of voter outreach with Elections Yukon during the campaign, asking how the service was reaching out to homeless and other vulnerable persons.

'We all make mistakes; hers was very public,' said Goeppel's defence attorney, Richard Fowler. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Fowler said Elections Yukon's correspondence on the matter was "extremely poorly drafted," and said it added to confusion about which options were legal —- a point agreed to by Judge Faulkner.

Proxy voting won't be an option in future Yukon elections. The relevant section of the Elections Act was repealed in 2015, with the provision that the 2016 election would be the last time it applied.

Fowler said Goeppel made a mistake.

"We all make mistakes; hers was very public. [Goeppel] feels these well-publicized allegations may have affected some people's views of her, but hopefully she will be able to continue in public service," he said.

Goeppel must also pay a territorial fee of $150 in addition to the $1,000 fine.

She did not speak with media outside the courtroom on Wednesday.

Max Harvey, Yukon's chief electoral officer, says it was important to uphold the rules around proxy voting. Elections officials did the initial investigation into the allegations against Goeppel before turning the matter over to police.

"It could have led to an invalid vote, and that's what was pursued," he said.

"I hope that it sends a signal to the electorate, and to candidates, and to all stakeholders and the public, that we are very diligent in promoting the integrity of the vote."

With files from Claudiane Samson