Go Yukon U? Territory mulls varsity sports program at university

Yukon athletes could soon have a new team to play for, but the idea has to clear a few hurdles first.

A study commissioned by the territorial government suggests a varsity sports program at Yukon University, consisting of either three or five sports, is feasible.

CBC News obtained a copy of the report through an access to information request. The territory subsequently released the report Thursday. It suggests a sports program could work, but costs, travel distances, a lack of facilities and competition for athletes are all potential roadblocks.

"Due to the remote nature and smaller student population of Yukon University, a significant ongoing investment will be required from a funding and human resources perspective, and as such there will be groups of non-supporters or detractors of the program who will need to be continuously addressed and managed," the report, authored by Sidekick Consulting, reads.

Archery, cross-country, Dene games, basketball and volleyball are the sports most likely to work, the report suggests. The government could phase in the sports over several years and set points where it could decide to pause or scrap the program.

The cost? $17 million to $24 million over the first 10 years. That doesn't include any additional facilities that would need to be built.

The report also suggests competition in college-level athletic conferences in either British Columbia or Alberta is most practical. But it isn't a given that those conferences would accept a Yukon entry, and the report suggests other schools might want the Yukon to help cover the cost of far-flung road trips north of 60.

Still, the Yukon's education minister is upbeat about the study's findings.

"It shows that varsity sport has viability in Yukon and I think that's great news — and we still have a lot of work to do," said Education Minister Jeanie McLean. "But my initial reaction [is] I'm not surprised because we have such a robust and strong sporting community in the Yukon."

Concerns over talent pool, funding

One of the concerns the report identifies is the potential impact on the territory's athletic talent pool. Sport Yukon executive director Tracey Bilsky said a varsity program could help attract more athletes and allow homegrown athletes to compete at a high level closer to home.

"Our elite athletes, the kids who want to go further, what's happening is they're having to leave ... in Grade 10, in Grade 11 to go down and try to have themselves identified and seen by programs and by coaches down south, but also to gain that competitive experience," she said.

But Bilsky shares another concern outlined in the report: that varsity sports could draw funding away from existing programs.

"Our sport groups haven't had an increase in funding for many, many years," she said. "And I think that if varsity sport was to be supported by our local sport organizations, there's going to need to be some type of action there."

McLean said the government hasn't decided whether to go ahead with the plan. Instead, representatives from the education and economic development departments, as well as Sport Yukon, the Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle and the university, will meet over the summer to talk about the report.