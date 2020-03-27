N.W.T. declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The N.W.T. government has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it says risk to people in the territory has not changed.

The declaration, made in a news release Friday morning, states that Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna made the declaration on Tuesday, March 24. It is effect until April 7.

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs is responsible for overseeing the territory's emergency plan and emergency measures act.

"This decision does not indicate a significant change in circumstances or an increased risk to the people of the Northwest Territories," the release states.

"The need to declare a state of emergency at this time is to make it more efficient to deploy resources to protect residents and enhance our response to the orders made by the chief public health officer."

The news release states that the declaration was made to make sure the Emergency Management Organization (EMO) can better support and implement orders issued by the chief public health officer.

"[It] gives the EMO the authority to control and direct all persons, including the [N.W.T. government] and public agencies involved in emergency management plans or programs under the Emergency Management Act."

Premier to hold press conference at 12 p.m. MT

Premier Caroline Cochrane and N.W.T. director of public safety Ivan Russell are expected to speak and take questions from reporters at at noon press conference in response to the announcement.

CBC North will carry the press briefing, which is being delivered via videoconference, live on its website and on Facebook.

The N.W.T. has taken aggressive measures to combat potential spread, including declaring a public health emergency last week, and closing its borders to non-residents, with some exceptions.

A state of emergency grants the territorial government the ability to exercise extraordinary powers during a time of crisis, such as ordering the evacuation of residents from a community, if needed. Each department assumes different responsibilities during a state of emergency.

The territory currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to the territory's Health Department. On Thursday, Dr. Kami Kandola said that the N.W.T., unlike its provincial counterparts, is still in a "containment" phase of its response to the pandemic.