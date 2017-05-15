N.W.T. gov't enforcing confidentiality it says is unnecessary

The territorial government is in the awkward position of defending confidentiality provisions that, it says, undermine its commitment to openness.

In N.W.T. Supreme Court on Tuesday a government lawyer argued that benefits plans the government negotiated 20 years ago for oil and gas developments near Fort Liard are confidential. Even the Acho Dene Koe First Nation — whose members are supposed to be the main beneficiaries of the plans — can not see them.

The government says it can not release the benefits plans, or reports on how well the companies controlling the properties are living up to them, because of confidentiality provisions in Section 91 of the Petroleum Resources Act.

The government is currently proposing an overhaul of the act, which would remove most of those confidentiality clauses.

"Many parts of Section 91 of the Petroleum Resources Act undermine the [government's] commitment to transparency and openness," says the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment in a summary of the proposed amendments.

"It grants privileged status to all information while exempting certain information from secrecy, rather than requiring all information be publicly available while exempting certain information from public disclosure."

A standing committee of MLAs is currently reviewing the proposed changes to the Petroleum Resources Act. It will be holding public hearings early next month in Inuvik, Norman Wells, Yellowknife, Behchoko and Fort Simpson.

The Acho Dene Koe are asking a judge to order the government to release the benefits plans and compliance reports for two gas fields now controlled by Paramount Resources.

The request is part of a larger case in which the First Nation alleges Paramount is not living up to commitments made to the First Nation when properties were first being developed. It's arguing the government has a responsibility to enforce them. In court documents, Paramount says it has honoured all commitments made to the First Nation.

Justice Shannon Smallwood said on May 8 she will decide whether the plans and reports should be released to the Acho Dene Koe.