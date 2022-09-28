Crown stays murder charge against 1 of 2 suspects in Nunavut boy's death

Crown prosecutors have stayed a murder charge against a Nunavut man related to the 2017 death of a 12-year-old boy in Rankin Inlet.

Glen Kadlak Jr. was originally charged with second-degree murder in October 2018. He was one of two people to be charged following a 15-month police investigation.

In an email, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada confirmed the charge has been stayed, information first published by Nunatsiaq News.

"The Crown has concluded that as of 20 September 2022, there is no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction in this matter," wrote chief federal prosecutor Philippe Plourde.

Plourde wrote that the Crown discussed the matter with the family of the victim. The victim's name and that of the second person charged in this case are protected by a publication ban.

"No matter what happened, nothing will ever bring back the young child. His family and the community must live with his tragic absence forever," Plourde wrote.

He did not say why the Crown determined there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction.

A stay of charges means the legal case gets put on hold. The Crown typically has a year to resume prosecuting it, but in most cases that does not happen.

Plourde said the stay doesn't have any impact on the case against Kadlak's co-accused.

That case proceeded to trial in September. Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper expects to issue her verdict on Oct. 31.