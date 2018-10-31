Decision day for N.W.T. MLAs as 2 cabinet ministers face non-confidence motions

Two cabinet ministers in the Northwest Territories will learn their fates Wednesday afternoon, facing motions by regular MLAs to remove them from cabinet.

Both Health Minister Glen Abernethy and Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann will face votes Wednesday following debate in the legislature. If the votes are successful, they will be stripped of their cabinet portfolios and become regular MLAs, and a special leadership committee will be convened to select a new cabinet minister — or ministers.

Both ministers have been under fire from regular MLAs during the latest session in the legislature.

Abernethy has faced scrutiny following the release of an auditor general's report last week that shows children in the territory's care are worse off than four years ago, when the auditor general first issued a scathing report on children in care in the territory. Abernethy was also healthy minister at the time the first report was released.

The criticism of Schumann has stemmed from a barge cancellation earlier this month that left Paulatuk, Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk without millions of pounds of much-needed cargo. Last week, those goods started to trickle into the communities via chartered flights, but some equipment, such as vehicles, will spend the winter in Inuvik.

On Monday, notice of the motions to remove Abernethy and Schumann were given by MLAs Shane Thompson (seconded by Cory Vanthuyne) and Kieron Testart (seconded by Michael Nadli) respectively.

All regular MLAs and cabinet ministers will vote on the motions, and a simple majority of votes is required to remove a minister from cabinet. If there is a tie, the speaker, Jackson Lafferty, will cast the deciding vote.

History on side of ministers

Non-confidence votes have been held several times in the history of the N.W.T.'s consensus government, most recently last year, when Louis Sebert survived a vote to be removed from cabinet.

Very few attempts to remove ministers in recent years have been successful. A 2008 motion to remove then-Sahtu MLA Norman Yakeleya did succeed after he was stripped of his portfolios following being charged with sexual assault. He was ultimately found not guilty and continued to serve as a regular MLA.

A motion put forward to remove then-premier Floyd Roland and his entire cabinet in 2009 failed in a narrow vote.

In 2004, then-MLA Henry Zoe lost a non-confidence vote after being overheard making disparaging comments about Newfoundlanders while drinking at Yellowknife's local Legion.

Stephen Kakwfi in 2017. In 2001, Kakfwi, then premier, survived two non-confidence votes. (Alyssa Mosher/CBC)

In 2001, then-premier Stephen Kakfwi survived two non-confidence votes — one aimed at him, and the other at his entire cabinet. On The Trailbreaker Wednesday morning, he urged regular members to not oust the ministers, saying that it would be very difficult for a new minister to get up to speed with just a year left until the next territorial election.

"I don't remember any minister ever being slack, or intentionally doing something to intentionally subvert the public interest, he said. "We need to keep in mind the public interest is difficult from your personal, political interest. And this is always fraught with one pretending to be the other."

In one non-confidence vote, Kakfwi remembered an MLA saying that he had spent the past two years putting together a good working relationship

"For many MLAs, they develop a rapport with individual ministers, and it takes a while. To say all of a sudden there's something to be served by changing ministers ... is a bit far-fetched for I think some of the communities, and some of the MLAs."

The legislative assembly sits Wednesday beginning at 1:30 p.m., with the non-confidence vote expected sometime mid-afternoon.

With files from Loren McGinnis