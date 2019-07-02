Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, fuel supply restored

Gjoa Haven's fuel supply was restored in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

Earlier last week, the community's fuel supply was accidentally contaminated by a contractor who mixed good fuel with old, rendering it unusable.

Nathaniel Hutchinson, petroleum products division director for the Government of Nunavut, said gasoline services in the community were restored by Friday evening. Nine airlifts to the community delivered about 70,000 litres of fuel over the weekend, he said.

"We were able to pull it all together in about 24 hours," Hutchinson said.

"We're happy that we've got good fuel back in there and people don't have to worry about going out in their boats."

There will be another airlift in four to six weeks. Hutchinson estimates the final cost for the emergency airlifts, including the one still to come, will be about $500,000.

The resupply was flown in from Cambridge Bay. Hutchinson said Cambridge Bay won't run out of fuel. "We carry a good safety margin in the hubs … so they can accommodate it no problem."

It's been several years since the government of Nunavut has had to arrange a fuel airlift.

"We haven't airlifted bulk fuel since 2012," Hutchinson said. "But prior to that there were airlifts in almost every year going back at least four or five years. Those airlifts were typically for shortages rather than off-spec product, like we had this time."

Hutchinson said residents in Gjoa Haven are expected to purchase approximately 650,000 litres of fuel during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Gjoa Haven's annual fuel supply should arrive in September.