Murder charge laid after death of woman in Gjoa Haven

RCMP have charged a man in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with murder after a 33-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the community Tuesday.

According to a news release, RCMP received a call about a woman not breathing in her home.

When they arrived at the residence, the woman was found dead. Police said they will not be releasing the identity of the woman.

In connection with her death, police have charged 34-year-old Nathaniel Anaittuq with murder.

Anaittuq's next court appearance is on Sept. 10 in Iqaluit.

Victim and Family Services are providing support to those affected by the incident, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Gjoa Haven RCMP at 867-360-0123.