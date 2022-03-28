Some services suspended in Gjoa Haven after Nunavut government building burns down

Gjoa Haven Mayor Megan Porter says some of the services that had been provided out of a Nunavut government building that went up in a blaze on the weekend will be suspended for now.

The fire, which began Saturday, consumed the office building that housed motor vehicle services, legal services, the community's probation officer and government liaison officers. It prompted Gjoa Haven RCMP to ask residents to take shelter in their homes until the fire was extinguished.

Porter said it burned for hours, marked by explosions. There were no reports of injuries from the fire.

In the aftermath, Porter said it's too early to think about office space, but she suspects people will be working from home for the time being. Aside from being mayor, she is also the government liaison officer, a role she said she's hoping to continue from the hamlet office.

"I'm sure we'll be getting answers soon and there'll be plans for office space," she said.

"I just want to ... thank the community for understanding and being patient with the services that were provided daily but are no longer going to be provided until we figure out what the plan is, and just take it day by day and go from there."

She offered her gratitude to the local fire department, volunteers and hamlet staff, as well.

Fiery explosions could be felt and heard throughout Gjoa Haven on Saturday, March 26, says the hamlet's mayor, Megan Porter. The Nunavut government office building in the hamlet burned down. (Submitted by Verna Kajuqtuq)

In a statement Monday afternoon, Nunavut Minister of Community and Government Services David Joanasie said the government is assessing the impacts of the loss and would be sending in staff over the coming days to help re-establish essential services. He did not specify which services would be suspended in the meantime.

He confirmed some staff will work from home where possible.

He called the building a "telecommunications hub" that also housed the community's main fibre connection, servers and hosting services for telephone and video conferencing.

"I want to extend my thanks to all staff who are working diligently on restoring essential services to the community and to all those impacted, for their continued flexibility during this challenging time," he wrote.

'It was a huge fire'

The fire started just after noon, Porter said, and grew so quickly it couldn't be contained. It breached the fuel tank at the building and set off explosions.

"It was a huge fire ... [the firefighters] were advised by the fire marshal to just let it burn for a bit until the explosions stopped," she said.

"They let it burn the whole afternoon because there was like 26 explosions. You could even feel the vibration, living far from it, and you could hear it from all over town."

A fire was reported in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, on Saturday. Photos of the incident show a massive blaze and large smoke cloud. (Submitted by Richard Daniel Dwyer)

They had to evacuate people from homes nearby as the building burned. Those people have since returned to their homes.

Porter said 12 local firefighters attended the scene, with two fire trucks and water trucks.

"If maybe we had better equipment and better resources, the fire would have probably been contained," she said.

On Sunday, Hector Nargyak, who is with the fire department, told CBC News the fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.