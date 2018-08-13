Skip to Main Content
2 men killed in ATV rollover near Gjoa Haven

2 men killed in ATV rollover near Gjoa Haven

Two men are dead after an all terrain vehicle rolled over near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, on Saturday.

RCMP not releasing names of the deceased

CBC News ·
Police travelled to the site of the rollover, located about 30 kilometres from Gjoa Haven, where two men were found deceased. (Google)

Two men are dead after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, on Saturday.

According to a news release from RCMP, police officers travelled to the location of the rollover early Saturday morning with the assistance of community members. At the site, located about 30 kilometres from the community, the two men were found deceased.

Police say they are not releasing the names of the men.

RCMP and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us