2 men killed in ATV rollover near Gjoa Haven

Two men are dead after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, on Saturday.

According to a news release from RCMP, police officers travelled to the location of the rollover early Saturday morning with the assistance of community members. At the site, located about 30 kilometres from the community, the two men were found deceased.

Police say they are not releasing the names of the men.

RCMP and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate the incident.