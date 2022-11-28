Staff shortages force another temporary closure of a family wellness office in Nunavut

Another family wellness offices in Nunavut will be temporary closed throughout most of December.

In a news release from the Nunavut Government on Monday, the Department of Family Services said the Gjoa Haven family wellness offices are set to be closed from Dec. 7 to Jan. 3 due to staff shortages.

A similar closure was announced this month for Kugaaruk from Nov. 16 to Jan. 10. Cambridge Bay saw its family wellness office closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14.

Family wellness offices exist in communities throughout Nunavut. They are the offices people are asked to call to report child abuse or neglect.

Those calls are set to continue to go to the family wellness offices in the community but the territory warned there could be delays during the temporary closure.

There will be "limited staffing resources" available in both Gjoa Haven and Kugaaruk to provide urgent and some restricted services during the closures. Those restricted services include family visits and assisting clients to and from appointments.

Based on staff availability, the release said service reductions or closures could change.

The department said it is working with government and territorial partners to "ensure Nunavummiut have access to necessary services while addressing staff shortages."