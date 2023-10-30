Case delayed for sisters, mother charged with fraud for claiming Inuit status

A court appearance in Iqaluit Monday morning was abruptly adjourned after a lawyer explained that a pair of twins charged with fraud had not secured a lawyer who's licensed to practise in Nunavut.

Twin sisters Amira and Nadya Gill, as well as the woman who claims to be their adoptive mother, Karima Manji, are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 for claiming Inuit status.

The allegations are that the women used that status to defraud the Kakivak Association and Qikiqtani Inuit Association of funds only available to Inuit beneficiaries.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has since removed the sisters from its enrolment list.

In the Nunavut Court of Justice Monday, a lawyer appeared on behalf of the Gill sisters and Manji.

The lawyer explained that neither Amira or Nadya have a lawyer who's been called to the Nunavut bar.

The case was adjourned until January.