Trial begins for man accused of sexual assault during Yukon's Sourdough Rendezvous

A 48-year-old Spanish citizen is on trial in Yukon Territorial Court this week on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and possessing and making child pornography.

The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred during the time of the 2018 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous festival last February, beginning with an encounter outside the 98 Hotel bar, and ending with a video recording in a room at the Stratford Motel.

Lorenzo Gil Morales has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Crown prosecutor Leo Lane began the trial Wednesday with testimony from two police officers involved in the investigation. Dressed in a grey long-sleeved shirt and green pants, and with a shaved head, Gil Morales listened to the proceedings through a Spanish interpreter.

Const. Marc-Antoine Breton told the court the alleged incident happened on Feb. 10, 2018. At around 10:30 p.m. that night, RCMP responded to a call from a case worker at a local group home. A 15-year-old girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, reported she had just been sexually assaulted at the Stratford Motel, and told police she had seen a camera in the room.

Breton testified he attempted to get her to come to the detachment to give a statement, and also explained the importance of completing a sexual assault kit as soon as possible, but she said she wanted to do both in the morning. Just after 11 p.m., he took an audio statement from her in his patrol car.

Breton told the court she showed no signs of intoxication.

RCMP then went to the room at the Stratford Motel where the girl said the alleged assault happened.

Gil Morales opened the door. The constable testified he was cooperative, but there was "definitely a language barrier."

Gil Morales was taken into custody. Only euros and pound currencies were found in his wallet.

Police searched his room the next morning and recovered a red and silver digital camera on a desk next to the bed.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place at the Stratford Motel in downtown Whitehorse. (Google Street view)

RCMP Const. Kelly Manweiller testified that she examined the camera. On it was a nearly 20-minute video of Gil Morales and the complainant having sex in the motel room, she said.

Manweiller also obtained security footage that she testified showed Gil Morales and the complainant entering the motel room just before 9:30 p.m. that night, and showed the complainant leaving the room by herself approximately 40 minutes later.

The constable testified that the time stamp on the security video was wrong, and it was actually 50 minutes ahead of real time.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Fiona Begg questioned Manweiller on whether both the time stamp, and the speed of the video, could be trusted. Manweiller said she couldn't be certain Gil Morales and the complainant were actually in the motel room for 40 minutes, and it can't be said how long they were inside the room before the start of the second video on the digital camera.

Begg also questioned Manweiller about the regular scene outside the 98 Hotel bar, where the complainant first encountered Gil Morales that night. She said the RCMP understands youth frequently hang out outside the bar, because they believe it is a well-known spot to get marijuana and illicit substances.

Both the security footage and the video recovered from the digital camera inside the motel room were presented as evidence to Judge Carol Snell. The public was restricted from viewing the video of the alleged assault.

The complainant began her testimony in the afternoon, and will continue Thursday morning.