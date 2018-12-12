A 48-year-old Spanish citizen found guilty of making child pornography in Whitehorse has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

However, Lorenzo Gil Morales has already spent 10 months in custody since his arrest last winter. He is credited 1½ times for that time served, and therefore he has already served the entirety of his sentence.

At his sentencing on Tuesday, court heard he will be released into the custody of the Canadian Border Services Agency within the next few days.

His lawyer, Fiona Begg, told the court she believes he will be deported to Spain "very quickly."

Gil Morales will have to register as a sex offender in Canada for 20 years. Begg said it's very unlikely he'll ever be allowed to return to Canada.

Gil Morales was found guilty in Yukon Territorial Court last month of filming a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl at the Stratford Motel last February. The victim's name is protected by a publication ban.

In court Tuesday, Judge Carol Snell said the offence was "very serious" and she "might have imposed a somewhat higher sentence," but the Crown and defence had put forward a joint submission, saying they believed 15 months — time served — was an appropriate sentence.

Snell determined the sentence was within the law, and she accepted it.

The 15-year-old girl wasn't in court, but she did take the time to write a victim impact statement. Crown lawyer Leo Lane read it aloud to the court.

It was short and to the point. The girl said the experience last winter left her feeling ashamed and depressed, and it's made her try to hurt herself. She felt if friends and family ever saw the video, it would "change everything" for her.

Gil Morales listened to the proceedings through a Spanish interpreter. He apologized to the court and asked for forgiveness.