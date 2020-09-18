Gjoa Haven RCMP seek suspect in alleged sexual assault

Gjoa Haven RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect following an alleged sexual assault earlier this week.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said the incident happened on Sept. 13 before 11:30 p.m.

A woman who was walking alone was grabbed in an open area of the community, RCMP said.

"The suspect sexually assaulted the [woman] by grabbing her."

She was not physically harmed and the suspect fled, RCMP said.

Police describe the suspect as Inuk, and approximately five feet and eight or nine inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white or reflective stripe on the side, and a blue hood over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 867-360-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous texts can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by texting NWTNUTIPS and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).