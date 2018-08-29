Gerald Antoine re-elected as Liidlii Kue First Nation chief

Incumbent Gerald Antoine has been re-elected as the chief of the Liiddlii Kue First Nation in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

He received 87 votes. Behind him Herb Norwegian received 76 votes, Howard Hardisty received 26, and Steven Josie, who dropped out of the race, received 30.

Tammy Koyzan, the electoral officer, said the 30 votes for Josie were all from advanced polling.

The community also voted in eight councillors:

Kele Antoine, 143 votes

Brian Martineau, 138 votes

Sharon Allen, 127 votes

William Michaud, 125 votes

Ernest McPherson, 111 votes

Hilda Tsetso, 111 votes

Catherine Nahanni, 109 votes

Eric Menicoche, 101 votes

Koyzan said there is no voter turnout percentage available yet. But she said she thought the turnout was good, because they held the election on a Tuesday, before school starts.

She said she was surprised by the higher number of candidates for chief, but the number of candidates for council was fairly normal for the First Nation.