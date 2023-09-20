Man gets conditional discharge for attempting to mislead Yellowknife mayor and council

A highly unusual case about an attempt to influence Yellowknife city council has been settled in a Yellowknife courtroom.

50-year-old Ashley Adrian Geraghty, who helped implement territory-wide 911 emergency phone service, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to influence city council by deceit.

The Yellowknife man was sentenced to a conditional discharge and one year of probation. That means that if he abides by the conditions of his probation, which includes doing 80 hours of community service, no conviction will be entered on his record.

The prosecutor withdrew two related charges once a conviction was entered. The plea rendered unnecessary a trial that was scheduled to proceed next month.

In an agreed statement of facts that was part of the guilty plea, Geraghty admitted that, a year ago, he created the email address NTFireChiefsAssociation@gmail.com. He used it to send an email to Yellowknife's mayor and council on Nov. 8, 2022.

Geraghty began the email with, "For some time the City of Yellowknife SAO and Directors of Public Safety have not been telling you the full truth," and went on to attempt to convince council and the mayor to shut down the city's emergency dispatch service and rely on the Government of the Northwest Territories' territory-wide 911 emergency service. The email was signed "NWT Fire Chiefs Association."

Geraghty attached a 41-page report entitled "911 Risk Assessment Considerations" to the email, backing up his argument. Geraghty wrote the report while employed by the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA).

While at MACA he helped establish 911 emergency calling service. According to the agreed statement of facts, he "consistently advocated for changes to the way in which emergency dispatch responsibilities had been bifurcated between the territorial government and City of Yellowknife within Yellowknife. He believed these changes were necessary to best serve patients."

At the time he sent the email, Geraghty was on leave from the department to allow him time to deal with substance abuse and other issues, according to the agreed statement of facts. Though he admitted to sending it, Geraghty had no recollection of doing so due to his abuse of alcohol.