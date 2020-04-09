Drop in oil prices not being felt by small N.W.T. communities

People in small N.W.T. communities will have to wait another month to find out how much, if at all, they will benefit from low world oil prices.

World prices dropped to record lows in March. They bounced back slightly this month but remain roughly half of what they have averaged over the last five years.

That's resulted in a drop of prices at gas stations in northern communities that are not resupplied by the territorial government.

On Thursday, for example, regular gas was selling for 93.4 cents per litre in Yellowknife. That's a drop of more than 30 cents per litre since January, according to figures from Statistics Canada.

But market fluctuations do not have a direct effect on the price of fuel in small communities. According to the Department of Infrastructure, prices for regular gas in the 16 small communities it resupplies range from a low of $1.48 per litre in Wrigley up to $1.98 in Paulatuk.

According to the government, those prices will remain in place until closer to the end of the winter resupply season.

"The next price change will likely happen in mid-May, as the winter road resupply program is nearing completion," stated the department in an email.

The department says the prices it charges are based on the costs of fuel, transportation and taxes.