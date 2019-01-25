Man wanted on outstanding warrant rammed police vehicles before arrest, say RCMP

RCMP say that a man arrested on an outstanding warrant earlier this week in Yellowknife made an attempt to escape that included ramming two police vehicles and leaving officers with minor injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested 38-year-old Gary Taylor, after asking for the public's help in locating him earlier in the week. RCMP cited a tip from the public as key in locating and arresting Taylor.

Taylor was wanted on several charges, including obstructing a police officer, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, assault, mischief, and failure to attend court.

Details from that Wednesday arrest are included in a new release from RCMP sent to media on Friday afternoon.

According to the release, RCMP located Taylor at about 2:10 p.m., spotting him in a blue pickup truck outside of an apartment building on School Draw Avenue. Photos and eyewitness accounts corroborated by RCMP place the pickup truck outside Ciara Manor.

The release says that Taylor then attempted to escape officers by ramming the pickup truck into two police vehicles, leaving two officers with superficial injuries. The officers have been treated and released.

RCMP were then able to arrest Taylor, as well as another man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The other occupants of the vehicle were arrested and released without charges.

In addition to his original charges, Taylor has been charged with assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, resisting a police officer, failing to comply with a court order, and mischief over $5,000.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in territorial court in Yellowknife on Monday, Jan. 28.