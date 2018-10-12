Yellowknife man found guilty of assaulting RCMP officer with vehicle

A Yellowknife man is going to be sentenced next month for refusing to stop his vehicle even after a police officer jumped onto the hood of the moving car in an attempt to arrest him.

Garry Robert Taylor, 39, pleaded not guilty to a rash of charges related to the Jan. 21 incident outside the Crestview Manor apartment building on 52 Ave. According to the judge's Sept. 13 decision, Taylor said he believed the plainclothes police officer was a carjacker.

But the judge didn't buy that defence. In his written decision, N.W.T. Territorial Court Judge Donovan Molloy said Taylor should have been well aware that police were looking to arrest him. There were warrants out for his arrest and he had evaded capture two days earlier.

According to Molloy's decision, Cst. Hugo Levesque parked his unmarked vehicle in front of Crestview Manor, then saw Taylor walk by his vehicle and up the stairs to the building. Levesque radioed for back-up then followed to see if Taylor had entered the building.

But as Levesque came around a corner he saw a car being driven by Taylor coming toward him. Levesque held up his hand for the car to stop and, he testified, it appeared to speed up. Levesque pulled aside his parka to reveal the police badge on his hip and repeatedly yelled "Police!" He then pulled his gun and jumped on the hood of the car.

According to Molloy's decision, Levesque smashed the windshield with his gun before being tossed from the car by Taylor's evasive driving maneuvers. Taylor and an occupant in the car fled the scene.

Can't miss man on hood of car

Molloy found Taylor guilty of assaulting a peace officer using a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Molloy said he didn't believe that Taylor and his passenger did not hear Levesque calling out that he was a police officer.

"The fact that the car's windows were rolled up and some music may have been playing would not have distracted them from the man on the hood of their car," wrote the judge in his decision.

The judge also said it was telling that, though Taylor said he thought Levesque was trying to steal the car, neither he nor his passenger, who has no criminal history, reported it to police.

Levesque was not seriously injured during the incident, according to Molloy's decision. His call for back-up was not received.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in territorial court Oct. 18 on the charges.

On the same day, he is scheduled to enter pleas to 17 other charges, including two additional charges of assaulting a peace officer, related to other incidents.