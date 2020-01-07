Yellowknife man who evaded, assaulted RCMP sentenced to 3 years

A Yellowknife man who repeatedly evaded police and resisted arrest has been sentenced to three years in jail and banned from driving for three years.

A year ago, an RCMP officer on foot patrol spotted Garry Taylor entering the city's downtown liquor store, according to an agreed statement of facts signed by Taylor.

At the time, Taylor, then 38-years old, was on bail conditions that included not to possess or consume alcohol. One of the charges he was facing was escaping police for suddenly driving away after a police officer approached his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The officer entered the liquor store and approached Taylor. But when he tried to arrest him Taylor bolted to the back of the store, then turned around holding a wine bottle in each hand, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Taylor pretended to throw the wine bottles at the officer as he evaded him. He eventually broke through shelves into the storage area at the back of the building and escaped through a fire exit.

Two days later, on Jan. 21, 2019, an RCMP officer saw Taylor walking toward the Crestview Apartments. The officer followed. But as he rounded a corner he found Taylor driving toward him.

The officer pulled his gun and ordered Taylor to stop. When he didn't, the officer jumped on the hood, only to eventually be thrown off.

Tip leads to confrontation, arrest

The RCMP asked for the public's assistance finding Taylor. Acting on a tip two days later, officers saw Taylor in a truck with some other people. They followed the truck to the Ciara Manor apartment building. Once it stopped, police approached Taylor as he opened the back passenger side door to get out. Taylor immediately got back in and locked the door. He went over the seat back and got into the driver's seat.

Taylor drove forward and rammed into the apartment building, then reversed into a police vehicle, according to the agreed facts.

He continued to ram police vehicles in an attempt to escape getting boxed in tight. Officers broke the truck window and tried to pull him out, but Taylor would not let go of the steering wheel. With the help of a police dog, police eventually took Taylor into custody.

Taylor caused an estimated $33,478 damage to the building and $1,029 in damage to police vehicles.

He was sentenced for all of the charges — including assaulting a peace officer, driving while disqualified, possessing cocaine, breaching bail conditions, flight while pursued by a police officer — on Dec. 20.

Once he gets out of jail, Taylor will be on probation for two years.