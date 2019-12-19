Garlicky cheese bannock loaf? You better believe it!

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

You are not seeing things.

You read the headline right.

This is a garlicky cheese oven-baked bannock and it's mouthwatering good.

It's the creation of Vivienne Aknavigak from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, who shared it on CBC North's Facebook group The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North.

"I love bannock, everybody loves bannock," Aknavigak said in an interview with CBC North's Northwind host, Mark Hadlari.

We agree. There's nothing like a fresh, warm piece of bannock with butter.

Vivienne Aknavigak mixes ingredients for her delicious garlicky cheese bannock bread (Ovi Aknavigak)

It's safe to say most bannock out there is classic and plain. Most bannock recipes don't come with fancy ingredients.

You will find some people experiment with raisins, cinnamon and sugar. And, that definitely spices things up.

In fact, Aknavigak has made bannock with raisins. But one day when she was looking for something to go with spaghetti, raisin bannock just didn't cut it.

“Put flour in a bowl and look at it… and a handful of baking powder and salt and two (garlic) cloves and two stalks of green onions and a handful of cheese, which could be any cheese.” (Vivienne Aknavigak)

So she came up with this recipe and shared it on our recipe page.

"I don't really do any measuring but here it goes," she said in the Facebook post.

And when Aknavigak spoke to CBC, we could tell she wasn't kidding.

"Put flour in a bowl and look at it … and [add] a handful of baking powder and salt and two [garlic] cloves and two stalks of green onions and a handful of cheese, which could be any cheese," Aknavigak said.

It's the kind of recipe that makes people smile. It's also become very popular with over 850 shares on our Facebook group.

One person commented, "I'm so making it."

"That sounds amazing!" said another.

And one said, "Sounds like even I could do it!"

That's the point when it comes to this recipe; it's simple, fun and new. It's also wildly popular with Aknavigak's family and friends.

Vivienne Aknavigak's garlicky cheese loaf fresh out of the pan. (Vivienne Aknavigak)

"I have a friend who loves my garlicky cheese bannock, so I had to make him a special order," she said.

"When I was in Taloyoak a week and a half ago, I had to make a couple of batches."

Despite the simplicity of this recipe, it has meant a lot to Aknavigak and that's clear in her own comments on the post.

"I finally gave out my secret," she said a few times.

On behalf of a the hundreds of people that have shared this recipe, we can safely say: "thank you!"