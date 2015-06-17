Gameti, N.W.T., wins $20K for being one of the most active communities in Canada

The roughly 300-person community of Gameti recently logged 2,000 hours of activity in about six weeks, earning a handsome prize.

The community was named one of Canada's most active communities, and the regional winner for the North, in the national ParticipACTION contest. ParticipACTION is a non-profit organization that works to get Canadians to sit less, and move more.

Gameti won $20,000 in the contest, which Chief David Wedawin says will go to a number of initiatives, including more recreational programs and playground equipment.

"[The money] is going to be useful," he said. "That $20,000 can go toward more activities."

Wedawin says people got active in many different ways. Some people took 1.5-kilometre strolls to the airport, others played some golf at the community's nine-hole course.

The community also held fitness bootcamps at the gym and organized games of baseball.

Gameti Chief David Wedawin says people in the community are getting healthy by eating more food from the community's farm. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

"It's becoming a more active scene," said Wedawin about the community.

He said elders have taken to walking to the airport just to watch planes land and take off, and more people are using the golf course now.

"The young ones are participating," said Wedawin.

"They see the elders and have started playing with them."

He said the community has been getting healthier in other ways too. People are eating more fresh vegetables from the community garden nowadays, rather than eating fast food.

"It's pretty awesome [for a] small community like Gameti," said Wedawin.