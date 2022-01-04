Gametì water plant down until at least Tuesday

The water plant in Gametì, N.W.T., is down until at least Tuesday afternoon when a technician is scheduled to come and fix it.

Chief Doreen Arrowmaker said the residents of the community of about 280 have been advised to conserve water until at least then.

According to Arrowmaker, the community's senior administrative officer posted on the community's Facebook page that staff completed all mandated checks with the relevant guidance from water plant inspectors but the problem wasn't solved.

"In the meantime, please save your water as there will be no regular/call-out water deliveries until late tomorrow afternoon/evening," the post reads.