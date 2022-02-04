N.W.T. makes it to Scotties playoffs for first time in nearly 40 years as Team Galusha wins against Manitoba
First playoff game for Team Galusha happening Friday
N.W.T. curler Kerry Galusha has advanced to the playoffs in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling championship after a historic win Friday morning against Manitoba's Mackenzie Zacharias.
This marks the first time in nearly 40 years the N.W.T. has had a team in the playoffs.
Galusha's rink is playing against New Brunswick Friday for their first playoff game.
The tournament is taking place in Thunder Bay. Galusha's team includes Jo-Ann Rizzo, Margot Flemming, Sarah Koltun and Megan Koehler.
Galusha and Zacharias were tied 5-5 before Friday morning's game, but Zacharias' team conceded the game with the score 8-6 in Galusha's favour.
The N.W.T. has not had a team make it to the playoffs since 1983.
Galusha first represented the N.W.T. as a skip at the 2001 Tournament of Hearts, and has led her team to the national stage dozens of times since.