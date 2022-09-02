Worker dies at Gahcho Kué diamond mine in N.W.T.

Some work has been suspended at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine after someone was injured and died in an incident Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that an employee from a contractor partner company succumbed to injuries sustained in an incident at Gahcho Kué Mine on Thursday," reads a news release from De Beers Group.

The company called the incident "extremely tragic," and extended condolences to family and friends.

"All non-essential work at the mine has been suspended," the company said. Exactly what happened is "under investigation by the appropriate authorities."

The release thanks co-workers, the mine's Emergency Response Team and the onsite medical team who made efforts to save the employee's life.

It notes that a grief counsellor arrived at the mine Thursday evening.

Few other details were offered.

The Gahcho Kué diamond mine, a joint venture between De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, officially opened in 2016.

It's about 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.