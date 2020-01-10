Iqaluit man charged with kidnapping with a gun will face trial

The case of an Iqaluit man charged with kidnapping with a firearm will proceed to trial.

A preliminary hearing for Gabriel Choquette was held on Tuesday at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to hold a full trial. Evidence is covered by a publication ban until the trial is concluded or the case is dismissed.

Choquette is also charged with careless use of a gun, pointing a gun, and mischief to property worth more than five thousand dollars. The charges stem from an incident in April.

Justice Susan Charlesworth presided over the hearing. Choquette, who was 23 when he was charged, will proceed to trial on all charges.

The trial is set to be a jury trial. Choquette is out on bail with conditions.

A date for the trial will be set when the case returns to court on March 2.