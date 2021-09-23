Future uncertain for N.W.T. treatment centre that served children with complex needs

A Northwest Territories treatment centre for children struggling with emotional, behavioural and psychiatric issues has closed, and the territorial Department of Health and Social Services says it's still in the process of deciding its future.

The Territorial Treatment Centre in Yellowknife offered family-centred services — including assessment and intervention, family counselling, parenting support and relapse prevention, among others — to children between the ages of eight and 12.

Jeremy Bird, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services, said the facility closed Oct. 8 after its operator, Unlimited Potential (UP) Community Services, notified the government it didn't have the staff to keep operating the program.

"We are currently examining this service, and related services, to determine next steps for programming. We do not currently have any decisions regarding what will happen with the building," Bird wrote in an email to CBC News.

The eight-bed facility had four children receiving services when it closed.

Bird said all four have "been secured with appropriate placements and are receiving ongoing support as needed."

Bird said UP Community Services, an Alberta-based contractor, had operated the facility for a long time.

"[The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority] is currently working to assess program needs in this area and will determine the best path forward, which may include finding an operator for a similar program or developing a revised approach to these types of services," Bird wrote.

UP Community Services did not respond to a media request from CBC News.