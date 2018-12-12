Future of shuttered Whitehorse movie theatres remain up in the air
Owner Landmark Cinemas says there's no timeline for reopening the theatres
Whitehorse's two movie theatres will remain closed — at least for the foreseeable future.
Landmark Cinemas, which owns the theatres, wrote in a statement to CBC that it is "not able to confirm an opening timeline" for them.
Asked about whether its possible that they will close permanently, the spokesperson also wrote that they could not comment on any future plans.
The theatres shut down early in the pandemic and have remained closed ever since.
The long-term closures stand in contrast to other theatres elsewhere in the North.
In Yellowknife, the movie theatre reopened in mid-August of last year, as did a theatre in Hay River, N.W.T.
According to the government of Yukon's COVID-19 regulations, movie theatres are counted as an indoor public space, and masks are required to be worn.
Yukon government spokesperson Patricia Living told CBC that she didn't think the movie theatres had been advised to shut down at any point in the pandemic — and pointed out that other, similar venues have stayed open.
"The Yukon Arts Centre has hosted events, with proper distancing, masking and no food/drink," she wrote in an email.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?