'It's pretty heartbreaking': $250K funding program ends for N.W.T. friendship centres

Friendship centres in the Northwest Territories are slated to have less money to work with this year.

The territorial government's main budget estimate for 2020-21 brings to an end $250,000 in funding for the centres.

The money was first introduced in the 2018-19 budget as special funding by then-premier Bob McLeod to "build capacity and strengthen program delivery."

The territorial government says the program was never meant to be long term, but the news of the end of the funding came as a surprise to both Joe Pintarics, executive director of the Behchoko friendship centre, and Kyle Bird, executive director of the Northwest Territories/Nunavut Council of Friendship Centres.

"We fought really hard to get that included with Premier Bob," Pintarics said. "We were able to get it for a couple of years, but it looks like the government is not too particularly interested in supporting friendship centres."

Joe Pintarics is the executive director of the Tłı̨chǫ friendship centre in Behchoko. He was surprised to here the funding stream was over. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Pintarics referred further comment on the cut and its potential impact to Bird, but Bird declined, for now, to comment on the end of funding and how that could affect friendship centres.

"We just found out about this information in the last couple of days," Bird said Friday.

He said board members would meet early this week. After that meeting, Bird said he'd have more to say.

Friendship centres serve Indigenous people in urban settings. In the North they are represented by the National Association for Friendship Centres, which represents 107 centres and organizations across the country. The association lists seven centres in the Northwest Territories, and one in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

Government says never meant to be long term

According to an emailed statement from a department of Finance spokesperson Todd Sasaki, the money was never meant to be a long-term source of revenue for friendship centres in the territory.

"The program does not provide core funding to friendship centres, but was designed and communicated as a two-year funding program to provide the additional financial support to develop long-term capacity within these organizations," Sasaki stated.

When the funding was introduced in 2018 it was praised by several MLAs, including now cabinet minister Shane Thompson and MLA Kevin O'Reilly.

At the time, Thompson, then a regular MLA, said : "I think it is a good investment. What my big thing is, is I would like to see it annually. I think that this organization does some really good work, and we should be doing it annually."

When asked for comment Friday, neither Thompson nor O'Reilly provided any.

N.W.T. centres mostly rely on federal funding

The Northwest Territories and Nunavut governments are the only jurisdictions in Canada that do not fund their friendship centres, according to Jocelyn Formsma, executive director of the National Association of Friendship Centres.

Formsma said the centres rely on federal funding to keep the lights on, but the money doesn't stretch far beyond meeting basic or core operational needs.

"What's not provided by the federal government has to be made up somehow, because the need still exists in the community," Formsma said.

Formsma described friendship centres as "Indigenous community hubs" where people can find programming, services and a place to gather.

"Friendship centres are really owned and operated by the communities in which they're located. And they work so hard to meet the needs of those communities — it's on all of us to make sure they're getting the resources they need to be able to help the communities."

She said $250,000 means a lot, especially in the context of northern, rural or isolated communities.

"$250,000 can go a long way," Formsma said. "To see the cuts, it's pretty heartbreaking."