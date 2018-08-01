$200K in federal funding going to support homeless Indigenous women in N.W.T.

On Wednesday the federal minister of Status of Women announced more than $400,000 in funding to go to supports for Indigenous women in the N.W.T.

Maryam Monsef was in Yellowknife to make the funding announcement. The Native Women's Association of the Northwest Territories will receive $200,000 for a three-year project to work with the territorial government and the city of Yellowknife to "create systemic change with the housing supports network," said a news release.

The statement said the money will help address homelessness and poverty reduction in the N.W.T.

"The project will add new insights on Indigenous women and homelessness … and shape ongoing planning and implementation of culturally and gender appropriate responses to ending homelessness."

Image caption for Minister of Status of Women Maryam Monsef. (Kaila Jefferd-Moore/CBC)

The Gwich'in Tribal Council is also getting almost $265,000 for a three-year project to "enable Indigenous women to succeed in the growing tourism sector and take full advantage of the arts, crafts and confections market in the Beaufort Delta region."

"By funding organizations that address the very real barriers that Indigenous women face, we are ensuring that all women have an equal and fair chance at success," Monsef said in the statement.

"It's not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do."

The two programs are funded by $4.3 million announced last October from the federal program Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women.

Monsef says collaborating with grassroots organizations, local and territorial governments is the way to achieve success.

"The work is challenging but the payoff is rewarding," she said.

