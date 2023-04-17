Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Funding for Yukon First Nation School Board more than doubles

Dana Tizya-Tramm, the school board chair, said the latest funding agreement is a step in the right direction — but it's less than what the school board had hoped for. 

Department of Education approves more than $35M for the next 15 months

Meribeth Deen · CBC News ·
A man in a suit stands in front of a wall of photos.
Dana Tizya-Tramm in front of a photo display of Yukon First Nations Elders in the foyer of the First Nation School Board office. (Meribeth Deen/CBC)

The First Nation School Board in Yukon has grown from eight schools and a budget of $13 million in 2022, to 11 schools in 2023 with a budget of a little more than $35 million for the next 15 months.

Dana Tizya-Tramm, the school board chair, said the latest funding agreement is a step in the right direction — but it's less than what the school board had hoped for. 

"Sixty-four percent of this [agreement] represents funding that would have been there for any of the schools," he said.

"The remainder is not the full breadth of what we were hoping for, but it does represent a large movement forward on the initiatives we want to bring to our students."

Some of those initiatives include a new literacy plan, and hiring someone to work on issues surrounding low school attendance, he said, adding other ideas are still in a conceptual phase of development. One of them involves bringing elders into the schools and having their presence integrated into for-credit learning. 

"We can see learning not only from libraries and textbooks, but also the living libraries that are our elders," Tizya-Tramm said.

Education Minister Jeanie McLean said the indigenization of the curriculum is an important part of the board's mandate.

"There's funding to develop specific curriculum, and those materials will be shared with the Department of Education," McLean said. "And there's also the sharing of knowledge that happens organically when we come together as a school community. This is a big step in advancing reconciliation and improving educational outcomes for all students across the territory."

McLean said the overall school budget for the Yukon has increased, and this money would support early learning and child care programs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meribeth Deen

Reporter

Meribeth Deen is a reporter based in Whitehorse. She has previously worked in Vancouver, Toronto, Thunder Bay and Saint John, N.B. Reach her at meribeth.deen@cbc.ca.

    With files from Sarah Xenos

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now