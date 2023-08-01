Feds, N.W.T. gov't announce $860K for homeless shelters in Inuvik, Fort Good Hope

The federal government has given more than $860,000 to homelessness prevention projects in Inuvik and Fort Good Hope, N.W.T.

Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod announced the funding Tuesday at the Legislative Assembly building in Yellowknife, along with Paulie Chinna, the minister responsible for Housing NWT, and Eleanor Young, President and CEO of Housing NWT.

Through Housing NWT, the federal government is giving $532,590 dollars to the Inuvik Homeless and Warming Shelter. The money will go toward upgrades and operations. It will also support Indigenous-focused programming, emergency shelter beds and referral services.

K'asho Got'ine Housing Society in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., will get the remaining $327,590 for the Ka'du'yi'le Supportive Living Program. Here, the money will go toward physical upgrades to ensure security at the supportive living men's transition home, as well as programming and referral services.

Chinna said federal partnerships are necessary to accomplish projects like these.

"This is a great example of federal, territorial and Indigenous governments working together to improve housing outcomes to those in need," she said.

Young said she was excited about the collaboration that's been done in recent years to meet territorial residents' needs, and that it's vital that smaller communities also get funding.

"We know that if we don't address it there [in smaller communities], that it becomes a problem in other communities as well," said Young. "So it's very important to be able to reach and provide services where they're needed the most."