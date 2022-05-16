N.W.T. hikes up fuel prices further in 10 communities

People in 10 N.W.T. communities are paying more for gas, diesel and heating fuel Monday.

The territorial government announced price changes for Whatı̀, Gamètı̀, Wekweètı̀, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Wrigley, Sambaa K'e, Délı̨nę, Colville Lake and Tsiigehtchic. The increases are because global fuel prices have risen, the territory said.

Those 10 communities are part of the government's winter resupply program.

It's the second time this year the N.W.T. government has announced price increases for some of those communities. In April, several communities saw increases to the cost of fuel.

Price increases for gasoline range from a low of seven cents in Wrigley — where a litre of gas now costs $1.80 — to a high of 38 cents in Colville Lake, where gas now costs $2.40 a litre.

Gamètı̀ saw an increase of 37 cents, to $2.17 a litre.

In Nahanni Butte, gas is up 29 cents to $1.94 per litre; in Sambaa K'e, gas is up 20 cents to $1.90.

Prices for gas elsewhere have increased by 27 cents in Wekweètı̀, to $2.16; 23 cents in Whatı̀, to $1.86; 25 cents in Tsiigehtchic, to $2.06; 17 cents in Délı̨nę, to $1.92; and 16 cents in Jean Marie River, to $1.94.

Prices for heating fuel and diesel increased further, by up to 54 cents per litre. A full list of prices can be found here.

The territorial government typically updates its fuel prices twice per year, after the summer barge resupply and the winter road resupply. It also sometimes adjusts them when the carbon tax changes.

Depending on what price the government buys fuel at for those resupplies, communities can see their prices go up or down. The territory has to set prices that allow it to recover the cost of fuel as well as transportation costs.

The next carbon tax adjustment is in July.