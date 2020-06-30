Gas prices to decrease for some N.W.T. communities starting July 1

Some communities in the Northwest Territories will see a drop in gas prices at the pump starting July 1, according to the territorial government's newly released fuel cost schedule.

Meanwhile, some communities will see an increase in costs for jet fuel used to power aircraft. The government said in a news release Tuesday that the adjustments are to reflect the current cost of fuel, transportation and taxes.

The changes apply to 16 N.W.T. communities that aren't currently served by the private sector, according to the government. They include: Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Gametì, Jean Marie River, Łutselk'e, Nahanni Butte, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Sambaa K'e, Tsiigehtchic, Tulita, Ulukhaktok, Wekweètì, Whatì and Wrigley.

The government is responsible for purchasing, transporting and storing fuel in those communities.

While the government says in most cases, communities will see a decrease in prices for heating fuel, diesel and gasoline, prices for jet fuel and naptha — a flammable oil that's used as solvents, fuel or for industrial purposes among others — will increase for most communities.

Each community will see specific changes to pricing, on a case-by-case basis, states the government news release.

For example, Wrigley's cost for gasoline drops from $1.48 per litre to $1.29 per litre. Meanwhile, Paulatuk's jet fuel cost increases from $1.54 per litre to $1.91.