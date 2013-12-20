The Whitehorse Food Bank announced they are closing to the public on Saturday due to extreme cold temperatures.

This was scheduled to be the first ever Saturday distribution.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused anyone," said Dave Blottner, the executive director of the Whitehorse Food Bank, in a Facebook message.

Currently, there is an extreme cold weather warning in Whitehorse as temperatures dropped to –41 C and –49 C with windchill.

Blottner said the food bank has a policy to close when temperatures are colder than –40 C for the safety of their staff, volunteers and equipment.

He said this is the second time this week the food bank was forced to close, after Whitehorse dealt with frigid temperatures on Thursday.

Blottner said weather related closures typically happen only once or twice a year, but the food bank was fortunate to not have to close at all last year.

He said the centre will resume on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Blottner recommends food bank users who are in immediate need of a meal, access the shelter or seek assistance from the Yukon Helpers Network on Facebook.