'Disheartened' N.W.T. friendship centres ask MLAs to reinstate funding

Friendship centres in the N.W.T. and Nunavut support more than 13,000 people, but the N.W.T government decided it would sunset its half-a-million-dollar investment in its latest budget.

In a news release Tuesday, the council representing friendship centres in the N.W.T. and Nunavut asked MLAs to support continued investments in the programs and services they offer to communities.

For more than 50 years, friendship centres in Canada have offered Indigenous people in urban centres vital, culturally appropriate services, including programs for youth, health, employment, housing and culture.

In 2017, the Northwest Territories/Nunavut Council of Friendship Centres presented a five-year proposal to the territorial government to support its centres. The territorial government approved $500,000 over two years.

The council believed that funding was the start of an ongoing partnership to support friendship centres and their sustainability, the news release states.

The territorial funding was even more important, because while "most regions receive funding from their provincial and territorial governments" the N.W.T. centres do not, states the news release.

There was never any intention of making this a permanent program. - Trista Haugland, cabinet spokesperson

More than half of the 13,000 people they serve are women, and more than 5,000 of them are youth. According to the release, the centres have developed more than 100 programs, services and activities and employ more than 100 northerners.

But the centres also struggle against high operating costs for competitive employee salaries, aging infrastructure and funding delays and barriers.

In the N.W.T., without a sustainable source of funding, it's difficult to plan for the future, the release states.

In response to the discontinuation of territorial funding, the N.W.T. centres are asking to meet with cabinet and ask them to reinvest in the territory's "most expansive and recognizable urban Indigenous service delivery infrastructure," according to the release.

The CBC requested a response from each MLA and Premier Caroline Cochrane on funding the centres.

"It is important to note that this is not a funding cut," said Trista Haugland, a spokesperson, in an emailed response sent Tuesday on behalf of the premier.

Haugland reiterated that the funding was a two-year agreement only.

"That agreement was executed and is now complete ... There was never any intention of making this a permanent program of the [N.W.T. government]."