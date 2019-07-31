Join CBC North at its annual friendship breakfast Thursday in Yellowknife

CBC North and the True North Rotary Club of Yellowknife are inviting you to breakfast.

Come break down barriers with the city's homeless population at our annual Friendship Breakfast at Yellowknife's Somba K'e Civic Plaza Thursday morning between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m.

CBC N.W.T.'s morning radio show, The Trailbreaker, is broadcasting live from the event with guest host Alyssa Mosher.

It's an opportunity for Yellowknifers to break bread with each other. There will be breakfast sandwiches and coffee, courtesy of McDonald's.

We're also gathering donations for local shelters. Here are the items in need: