Friends of missing Yellowknife woman baffled by her disappearance

Friends of a 60-year-old woman who has been missing in Yellowknife for more than a week are getting more and more worried with each passing day.

According to police, Sladjana Petrovic was last seen in downtown Yellowknife on Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day after she did not show up to the Salvation Army in Yellowknife to get medication she used to treat depression.

"This is so surprising for me, that she just disappeared, for how many days now," said Lidija Trailovic, a close friend of Petrovic. "I'm just hoping that she is somewhere alive."

Trailovic and Petrovic have been close for 12 years. Both came to Canada from Serbia.

Petrovic has struggled with mental illness, but Trailovic and others who know her said she had been cheerful and upbeat in recent times.

"This is very strange, how she can disappear like this," said Trailovic. "There are lots of things going through my mind. I don't know, maybe someone tricked her and abducted her or something. But knowing her, she would not go with anyone that she didn't know."

Trailovic said her friend does not use a cell phone, but knows the phone numbers of her close friends. None of them have heard from her.

The RCMP is still looking to the public for help finding Petrovic.

Sladjana Petrovic was last seen in downtown Yellowknife on Boxing Day. She's described as Caucasian, 5'7", and weighing approximately 257 pounds. She has shoulder-length grey and brown hair and blue eyes. (RCMP photo)

On Thursday, another friend, Val Braden, was driving around town putting up posters in the hope that someone will come forward with information.

"We were supposed to meet for coffee on the 27th, in the afternoon," said Braden. "When she didn't show up, I tried calling her and she wasn't home. Sometimes she would forget the time or the day, so I wasn't too worried at that time."

Braden continued trying to call her during the day and evening, but there was no answer. She said she got a call from the RCMP Saturday morning letting her know Petrovic had been reported missing.

'It's quite troubling'

Braden has known Petrovic for about 15 years. The two met when Braden was teaching English as a second language and Petrovic was one of her students.

"It's quite troubling, because she is such a creature of routine and habit, and to have her not being home when she was going to be, or not meet someone when she said she would is very disturbing."

Braden said she recognizes that Christmas can be a hard time for many people, but said Petrovic was very cheerful and doing well.

"We have tried to think of all the places she could have gone, people she could have seen, areas she could have been in. We've been around there. I know the RCMP has done some looking as well. We're putting up posters and hoping that people who see those posters might keep an eye out for her."

Police are asking anyone with information about where Petrovic may be to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111. Tips can also be left anonymously by text by following the instructions at nwtnu.tips.com.