Yukon musher Marcelle Fressineau has run her last Iditarod

Yukon musher Marcelle Fressineau is calling it quits as a regular competitor in what's called "the last great race" — Alaska's Iditarod.

"I am sad, but I think it's time for me to realize that I am older," Fressineau said.

The 64-year-old veteran musher has been racing sled dogs for more than 30 years, and has competed in the Iditarod several times, as well as the Yukon Quest.

She set off from Willow, Alaska, earlier this month in her fourth and last Iditarod race, but the trail got the better of her this year, and she dropped out midway through the gruelling 1,600-kilometre race.

She says she fell with her sled and injured her ribs, between the Ophir and Iditarod checkpoints. She tried to soldier on, but it was tough going, and painful.

Fressineau in Alaska earlier this week, after dropping out of the 2019 Iditarod. 'I think if I cannot take care well of my dogs, it's better to scratch,' she said. (Submitted by Marcelle Fressineau)

"I realized that I was not enough in good shape, with my ribs, and also the lack of sleep was not good this year. I don't know if it's because I am older. Usually I don't feel so bad," Fressineau said.

"And yes, I think if I cannot take care well of my dogs, it's better to scratch."

The Swiss-born musher first became fascinated by the Iditarod in the early 1990s, after seeing video of the event. A few years later, she moved to Whitehorse to run an outfitting business and focus on dog mushing.

She finished the Yukon Quest in 2012, and the Iditarod in 2014 and 2015. Last year, she entered the Iditarod again, but scratched before finishing the race.

Now, Fressineau plans to stay involved with the Iditarod — but as a volunteer, not a competitor.

"It's an incredible organization," she said, describing how volunteers keep it running smoothly.

"These people are incredible. The veterinarians [are] the same — they take their vacation to come here and to do that."