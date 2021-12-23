Fresh Express packaged salad sold in Nunavut recalled over listeria
Territory's Health Department issues warning about possible listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Fresh Express is recalling several of its salad kits and products due to a possible listeria contamination.
The recall covers a number of different products that were distributed in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.
A full list of the affected products is available on the recall and alerts section of the Health Canada website.
Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the place of purchase.
As of Tuesday, there had been no reported illnesses linked to the product.
Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in some cases even death.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?